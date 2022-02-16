New Education Bills Voted For At Oklahoma Legislature

Wednesday, February 16th 2022, 4:29 pm

New Education Policies Voted For At Oklahoma Legislature

Tuesday was a big day for education policy at the Legislature.

Senator Pro Tempore Greg Treat passed two key bills in the Senate Education Committee.

News 9 has talked a lot about The Oklahoma Empowerment Act that passed by one vote, with the help of ex-officio votes by Treat and House Floor Leader Greg McCortney. However, there was another school choice bill.

SB1583 also made it through by a slim margin. This measure would allow students at F-rated schools to transfer to private schools and take their state aid money with them.

The bill received nine yes’s and six no’s. Treat and McCortney voted yes for this as well.

The bill directs the State Department of Education to calculate the transfer allowance based on the amount of state aid for which the eligible student qualifies.

Two bills by House District 27 Representative Danny Sterling seek to change some school curriculum and electives.

HB 3655 passed with one ‘no’ vote and would include agriculture power and technology in fine arts curriculums, and HB 3656 passed unanimously, and would offer law enforcement elective courses to high school juniors and seniors.

An anti-bullying bill passed unanimously in the Senate Education Committee.

SB1138 would require school boards to update their discipline and bullying policy every year. Districts would have to provide a reporting and investigation procedure.

The bill contains a measure to protect people who report bullying.

News 9 is keeping an eye on a big schools advocacy day next week that may draw a big crowd.

Public Schools Day is on Monday.