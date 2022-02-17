Live Oklahoma Weather Updates: Winter Storm Impacting NW, Northern Okla.

Thursday, February 17th 2022, 12:55 pm

A winter storm has produced hazardous conditions across northwestern and northern Oklahoma. Snow and gusty winds have produced white-out conditions in parts of the state.

News 9 Storm Tracker Brandon Pennel reported Thursday morning from Braman, Oklahoma, in Kay County, where the visibility was near zero.

Currently, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Alfalfa, Dewey, Ellis, Garfield, Grant, Harper, Kay, Major, Woods, and Woodward counties until 6 p.m., Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service, areas in the path of this storm could see snow accumulation totals of two to five inches and wind gusts as high as 45 mph.

Real-Time Winter storm updates:

(8:50 a.m.) Power outage update. There are 3,058 households without power across the News 9 viewing area. This includes OG&E, OAEC and PSO.

(8:24 a.m.) Road conditions update. The further north or west you go, the worse it is. News 9 Storm Tracker Brandon Pennel reports that in Blackwell, the roads are snow-covered with winds whipping at 25 to 30 mph. Visibility down to 100 yards in places. News 9 Storm Tracker Jeromy Carter reported from Kingfisher that as you go north from town, the roads get slicker, especially Highway 81. In the Oklahoma City metro, News 9 Storm Tracker Hank Brown reports that the roads are in good shape because gusty winds have dried the cold rain.

(7:44 a.m.) Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Eric Foster tells News 9 that Interstate 40 westbound near Elk City is "slick and treacherous" and has been for a couple of hours. Foster said the northwest part of Oklahoma is becoming "worse and worse" Thursday morning but, so far, not too bad in the Oklahoma City metro.

(7:36 a.m.) Update from ODOT on previous crash: All lanes of eastbound Interstate 240 are now open just east of Penn Ave. (mm 1C) following an earlier crash.

(6:34 a.m.) News 9 Storm Tracker updates:

Val & Amy Castor reporting Highway 412 near Fairview is snow packed and very slick. Jeromy & Ramie Carter says roads near Watonga aren't snow packed, but they are slick with black ice. Brandon Pennel reports that freezing precipitation is falling north of the metro along Interstate 35.

(6:18 a.m.) This update is from 5:45 a.m. Interstate 240 narrowed to one lane near Pennsylvania Avenue due to crash. Eastbound I-240 is narrowed to one lane just east of Penn Ave. (mm 1C). Cleanup is expected to continue for at least one hour, affecting the morning rush hour. Drivers can expect lengthy delays or should use an alternate route, such as I-40.

(6:11 a.m.) Power outage updates: OG&E - 943, OAEC - 639, PSO - 144. Total = 1,726

(6:02 a.m.) Highway conditions update from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation:

Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority crews are treating slick spots and beginning road clearing operations in parts of Northwestern and North-central Oklahoma Thursday morning as winter weather moves into the state.

In Northwestern Oklahoma, highways are slick in spots as snowfall ranges from light to heavy. In North-Central Oklahoma, crews are reporting freezing rain and sleet and are treating slick spots on bridges. This includes the northern I-35 corridor and US-412/Cimarron Turnpike.

Highways and turnpikes in parts of Central Oklahoma, including the Oklahoma City metro area, are currently wet. Drivers should remain alert as these areas could potentially become slick as temperatures fall. ODOT and OTA crews are closely monitoring conditions in this area.

(5:49 a.m.) From Oklahoma Highway Patrol: Driver license offices and other state offices in the following counties won’t open until noon today due to inclement weather: Cimmaron, Texas, Beaver, Harper, Woodward, Ellis, Alfalfa, Blaine, Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher, Major, Woods, Kay, Noble, Osage, Payne, Pawnee counties.





A Winter weather advisory remains in effect for Beckham, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Custer, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, Noble, Oklahoma, Pawnee, Payne, Roger Mills and Washita counties until 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Overnight storm impacted power for thousands across the Oklahoma City Metro.

Temperatures will continue to fall as this storm moves into the metro bringing snow, sleet and rain.

At last check, nearly 8,000 were without power as a result of the overnight storms.

Some schools in the path of the winter weather have seen closures.

