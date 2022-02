Wednesday, February 16th 2022, 1:40 pm

An Oklahoma woman is making history is not only the first Black woman to be named as Oklahoma City Community College's president. She is also the first higher education institution president of a non-HBCU institution here in the state.

At every stage of her career, Dr. Mautra Jones said she's been able to serve others.

