Overnight Pursuit Ends In Crash In SE OKC

Wednesday, February 16th 2022, 5:01 am

By: News 9

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers say one person is in custody after an overnight chase ended with a crash in southeast Oklahoma City.

Troopers say they first attempted to pull the driver over on I-44, but he fled from authorities.

The chase eventually ended near Grand boulevard and Eastern.

There is currently no word on why the suspect led troopers on a pursuit.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the individual involved.





This is a developing story, stay with News 9 for the latest updates.