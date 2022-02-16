Overnight Pursuit Ends In Crash In SE OKC

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers say one person is in custody after an overnight chase ended with a crash in southeast Oklahoma City.
Troopers say they first attempted to pull the driver over on I-44, but he fled from authorities.
The chase eventually ended near Grand boulevard and Eastern.
There is currently no word on why the suspect led troopers on a pursuit.
Authorities have not yet released the name of the individual involved.
This is a developing story, stay with News 9 for the latest updates.