P.J. O'Rourke, Irreverent Author And Commentator, Dead At 74

Tuesday, February 15th 2022, 6:08 pm

By: Associated Press

P.J. O’Rourke, the prolific author and satirist who re-fashioned the irreverent journalism of the 1960s counterculture into a distinctive brand of conservative and libertarian commentary, has died. He was 74.

O’Rourke evolved from long-haired student activist to wavy-haired scourge of his old liberal ideals, with some of his takedowns appearing in a founding counterculture publication, Rolling Stone.

His career otherwise extended from the early years of National Lampoon to a brief stint on “60 Minutes” in which he represented the conservative take on “Point/Counterpoint” to frequent appearances on NPR’s game show “Wait Wait... Don’t Tell Me!”