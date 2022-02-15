Caught On Camera: Oklahoma City Police Arrest 2 Alleged Catalytic Converter Thieves

Monday, February 14th 2022, 9:48 pm

By: Sylvia Corkill

An Oklahoma City police dog helped take down a catalytic converter theft suspect near Southeast 15th and Eastern.

The chase started as security cameras alerted police to two men breaking into a business.

“The alarm company actually stated they saw them under some of the vehicles cutting and taking catalytic converters,” said Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Dillon Quirk.

Minutes after Chad Routh and Jessie Fitch crawled under a business fence, police closed in faster than expected.

“We give fair warning, you know there is a K-9 on the ground give up, there is a K-9 looking for you,” said Quirk in bodycam video.

A police dog was brought in and in minutes police located the second suspect.

The dog was seen on camera going into Fitch's hiding spot.

Both men were immediately arrested. Fitch was treated at the hospital before he was booked into jail.



