Senate Committee Advances Bill Clarifying Open Carry Rifle Handling

Monday, February 14th 2022, 6:12 pm

An Oklahoma senate panel advanced legislation Monday changing the laws when it comes to how people can carry firearms.

The legislation would require open carried rifles to be on a sling, pointed at the ground or the sky. The bill's author said it's common-sense safety that sometimes isn't so common.

"This is one of those deals where the 10-year-olds in hunter safety classes are taught how to carry a rifle, but unfortunately not everybody follows that," Sen. Lonnie Paxton. R-Tuttle said.

"Is it illegal with this bill or without this bill to aim a rifle at an individual and not pull the trigger?" Sen. Kevin Matthews. D- Tulsa, asked.

"Yes, that’s illegal," Paxton said. "The issue is not aiming for the intent, it’s just poor caring of a weapon. That’s the issue that’s concerning, you've seen some at the protest or the rally’s where that's happened in the past."

The State's Second Amendment Association originally took issue with language that would have required rifles to be carried solely on a person's back. That provision was removed from the bill.

"You cannot carry a gun in your bare hands," Don Spencer with the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association said, "So, if the strap is up on your shoulder, it's more likely to be in a position and not look what we call a 'ready position' to where a person can just swing and shoot."

Violators could be slapped with a misdemeanor punishable by up to a $500 fine.

The bill now is now eligible to be heard before the full Senate.



