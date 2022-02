Monday, February 14th 2022, 11:09 am

By: News 9

A detainee at the Oklahoma County Detention Center was found unresponsive in their cell and later pronounced dead on Sunday.

The inmate was identified as Kyle Shaw, who had been booked into the detention center in May of 2021.

Shaw's family was notified of his death.

At this time, the cause of death is unknown and an investigation is underway.

The State Medical Examiner's Office will look into the reason of the death and announce the cause at a later date.