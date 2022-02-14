Troy Aikman's 'Highway To Henryetta' Concert Set For June

Monday, February 14th 2022, 9:10 am

The first ever 'Highway To Henryetta' summer concert is set for June, as Troy Aikman's hometown is ready for this grand celebration.

"They could use some help in a lot of areas," said Troy Aikman.

The hall of fame football player is giving back to the school that gave so much to him.

"It was very impactful years. I feel like a lot of who I am and what my values are come from my time spent in Oklahoma," said Aikman.

The music festival idea came to Aikman to give his high school friends an easier way to relive some of the best times in their town.

"So, people still in that area wouldn't have to travel, and one thing led to another," said Aikman.

That's when Highway to Henryetta came to fruition. This festival will headline several Oklahoma artists, including Mikayla Lane and country star Blake Shelton.

"He was awesome. He immediately said he was in, and he is the one who really put this over the top," said Aikman.

Funds from the day-long concert will go to community initiatives and will benefit Henryetta Schools.

Attendance is expected to see over 10,000 people at the event.

Tickets are on sale now for fans who want to go to the concert in Henryetta.

