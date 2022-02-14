Thunder Report: Roster Moves, Update From NYC

3 Thunder Takeaways: The Thunder Won But Let’s Just Get To The Playoffs Already

Remember the natural high you felt after the Thunder played their first non-scrimmage in the NBA bubble? It was a second Opening Day. Oklahoma City beat the brakes off the Utah Jazz on Aug. 1. On that day, we had high temperatures in OKC hover around the mid-80s. Optimism was at an all-time high. Everything was awesome.