Saturday, February 12th 2022, 11:13 pm

By: News 9

No. 1 Sooners Defeat No. 3 UCLA 4-1, Remain Undefeated

The defending-champion Sooners softball team defeated the No. 3 UCLA Bruins 4-1 on Saturday as freshman pitcher Jordyn Bahl struck out 14 batters.

News On 6's Jonathan Huskey had the highlights from LA.