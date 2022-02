Friday, February 11th 2022, 10:10 pm

Norman Woman Sentenced By Cleveland County Judge For Death Of Her 2-Year-Old Son

A Norman woman has been sentenced to 16 months in prison for the death of her child.

Rebecca Hogue will only serve 13 months, because of time already served.

A Cleveland County judge initially suspended part of the sentence.

Two-year-old Ryder Johnson died in the care of Christoper Trent back in 2020.

Trent was dating Hogue at the time. Prosecutors say Hogue enabled the abuse.

Trent took his own life while police were searching for him in the Wichita Mountains.