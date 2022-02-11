×
What Caught My Eye: Feb. 11
Join the conversation (
)
Friday, February 11th 2022, 9:55 am
By:
News 9
What Caught My Eye: Feb. 11
Here's what's catching News 9 team's eye on Feb. 11, 2022.
What Caught My Eye: Feb. 11
News 9
Here's what's catching News 9 team's eye on Feb. 11, 2022.
What Caught My Eye: Feb. 11
News 9
Here's what's catching News 9 team's eye on Feb. 11, 2022.
PBR's Mason Taylor Joins News 9 Ahead Of PBR Stop At Paycom Center
News 9
The world's top professional bull riders are bucking into the Paycom Center Friday and into the weekend.
PBR's Mason Taylor Joins News 9 Ahead Of PBR Stop At Paycom Center
News 9
The world's top professional bull riders are bucking into the Paycom Center Friday and into the weekend.
News 9 Tries Authentic Kenyan Meal From Local Food Truck Plus254
News 9
A local food truck, Plus254, went live with News 9 to talk about their authentic Kenyan meals.
News 9 Tries Authentic Kenyan Meal From Local Food Truck Plus254
News 9
A local food truck, Plus254, went live with News 9 to talk about their authentic Kenyan meals.
Dino's Movie Moment: 'Blacklight,' 'Death On The Nile' And 'Marry Me'
News 9
Three new movies are hitting theaters this weekend, including a murder mystery, a rom-com and Liam Neeson's newest film.
Dino's Movie Moment: 'Blacklight,' 'Death On The Nile' And 'Marry Me'
News 9
Three new movies are hitting theaters this weekend, including a murder mystery, a rom-com and Liam Neeson's newest film.
What Caught My Eye: Feb. 11
News 9
Here's what's catching News 9 team's eye on Feb. 11, 2022.
PBR's Mason Taylor Joins News 9 Ahead Of PBR Stop At Paycom Center
News 9
The world's top professional bull riders are bucking into the Paycom Center Friday and into the weekend.
News 9 Tries Authentic Kenyan Meal From Local Food Truck Plus254
News 9
A local food truck, Plus254, went live with News 9 to talk about their authentic Kenyan meals.
Dino's Movie Moment: 'Blacklight,' 'Death On The Nile' And 'Marry Me'
News 9
Three new movies are hitting theaters this weekend, including a murder mystery, a rom-com and Liam Neeson's newest film.
Ask Sassy: Valentine's Day Mocktails
News 9
On this week's Ask Sassy, Sassy Mama joined News 9 to answer our questions about Valentine's Mocktails.
What Caught My Eye: Feb. 10
News 9
Here's what's catching News 9 team's eye on Thursday Feb. 10, 2022.
Broken Arrow Police Work To Clear Up Rumors Surrounding Social Media Video Of Teen Assault
David Prock
Rumors have been shared on various social media sites about a Broken Arrow student being assaulted and killed behind one of the schools on Friday, but police say their investigation found different results.
Broken Arrow Police Work To Clear Up Rumors Surrounding Social Media Video Of Teen Assault
David Prock
Rumors have been shared on various social media sites about a Broken Arrow student being assaulted and killed behind one of the schools on Friday, but police say their investigation found different results.
Super Bowl Ads Look Toward The Future And The Past
Associated Press
Super Bowl advertisers this year want Americans to forget about pandemic woes and focus on the future: of electric vehicles, mind reading Alexas, robots, cryptocurrency and also to harken back to the nostalgic past of ’90s movies like “Austin Powers” and “The Cable Guy.”
Super Bowl Ads Look Toward The Future And The Past
Associated Press
Super Bowl advertisers this year want Americans to forget about pandemic woes and focus on the future: of electric vehicles, mind reading Alexas, robots, cryptocurrency and also to harken back to the nostalgic past of ’90s movies like “Austin Powers” and “The Cable Guy.”
White House Says Russia Could Invade Ukraine Within The Week
Associated Press
The White House said Friday that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could come within the week, possibly within the next two days, and urged Americans to leave the country now.
White House Says Russia Could Invade Ukraine Within The Week
Associated Press
The White House said Friday that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could come within the week, possibly within the next two days, and urged Americans to leave the country now.
Manmade Mini-Star A 'Fantastic Achievement' In Quest For Unlimited Clean Energy To Tackle Climate Change
CBS News
Scientists at a lab in the United Kingdom have made a major breakthrough in creating electricity through nuclear fusion.
Manmade Mini-Star A 'Fantastic Achievement' In Quest For Unlimited Clean Energy To Tackle Climate Change
CBS News
Scientists at a lab in the United Kingdom have made a major breakthrough in creating electricity through nuclear fusion.
Broken Arrow Police Work To Clear Up Rumors Surrounding Social Media Video Of Teen Assault
David Prock
Rumors have been shared on various social media sites about a Broken Arrow student being assaulted and killed behind one of the schools on Friday, but police say their investigation found different results.
Super Bowl Ads Look Toward The Future And The Past
Associated Press
Super Bowl advertisers this year want Americans to forget about pandemic woes and focus on the future: of electric vehicles, mind reading Alexas, robots, cryptocurrency and also to harken back to the nostalgic past of ’90s movies like “Austin Powers” and “The Cable Guy.”
White House Says Russia Could Invade Ukraine Within The Week
Associated Press
The White House said Friday that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could come within the week, possibly within the next two days, and urged Americans to leave the country now.
Manmade Mini-Star A 'Fantastic Achievement' In Quest For Unlimited Clean Energy To Tackle Climate Change
CBS News
Scientists at a lab in the United Kingdom have made a major breakthrough in creating electricity through nuclear fusion.
Truckers’ COVID Vaccine Protests Spread Globally As US Puts New Pressure On Canada To End Blockade
CBS News
The Biden administration is putting new pressure on Canada to end the trucker protests that are threatening U.S.-Canada border trade. Truckers have partially blocked the border crossing between the U.S. and Canada in protest over vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions.
No Wordle Update Leads To Discovery Of 80-Year-Old Hostage
Associated Press
Police rescued an 80-year-old suburban Chicago woman who was held hostage for nearly 21 hours in large part because she couldn’t text one of her daughters her daily Wordle score during the ordeal.
