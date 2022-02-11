OSBI Asking Public's Help Finding Man Wanted For Multiple Child Pornography Charges

Thursday, February 10th 2022, 9:46 pm

By: News 9

Agents from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force are asking for the public’s help in locating 23-year-old Jacob Tyler Spears.

Spears has an active arrest warrant out of Pittsburg County for the following charges:

Possession of Child Pornography Distribution of Child Pornography Violoation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes act

The case against Spears began after a social media platform reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that a user was posting images that were flagged as child pornography. The OSBI ICAC Task Force received the information and opened an investigation.

The investigation led to Spears as the user that uploaded/shared the child pornography images.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Spears, contact the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office at (918) 423-5858 or the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous.



