Oklahoma Fails To Submit Pollution Reduction Plan To EPA

Thursday, February 10th 2022, 4:25 pm

The state of Oklahoma, along with 38 other states have missed the deadline to submit their pollution reduction plan to the EPA.

Under the Clean Air Act the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality is required to submit the plan every 5 years on how they plan to reduce air pollutants that threaten wildlife and national parks.

The Sierra Club along with other environmental organizations are taking legal action against the EPA to hold states accountable.

News 9’s Feliz Romero spoke to the Oklahoma Chairman of the Sierra Club about why the plan is important reached out to the DEQ on why the report is delayed. Stay tuned for the full report tonight at 10 p.m.



