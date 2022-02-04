Tulsa World: Cherokee, Chickasaw Tribal Officials On Reservation Issue: It's Time To Move On

Thursday, February 3rd 2022, 8:51 pm

By: Curtis Killman, Tulsa World

Officials with the Cherokee and Chickasaw nations on Thursday praised the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision nearly two weeks ago to pass on overturning its McGirt ruling and expressed hope that the court would reject one remaining group of challenges by the state to the landmark ruling.

Chickasaw Nation Senior Counsel Stephen Greetham said the court’s decision not to overturn McGirt in its entirety reaffirms the continued existence of six tribal reservations in eastern Oklahoma.

“With the court’s decisions at the end of January, there’s no ambiguity left. The law is the law, and we need to move forward,” Greetham said, referring to the reservation issue.

