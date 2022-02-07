US Rep. Tom Cole Says He Doesn’t Want To 'overhype' Prospects For McGirt Funding

Sunday, February 6th 2022, 8:39 pm

By: Chris Casteel, The Oklahoman

Despite requests from Oklahoma lawmakers, Congress may not earmark any money this year to help tribes beef up law enforcement and criminal justice systems to meet their new obligations, U.S. Rep. Tom Cole said Friday.

Read the full story at oklahoman.com.

﻿This story is a part of the Oklahoma Media Center’s Promised Land collaborative effort, which shows how the landmark McGirt v. Oklahoma decision will affect both tribal and non-Indigenous residents in the state.

It is a project of the Local Media Foundation with support from the Inasmuch Foundation, the Walton Family Foundation and the Democracy Fund. The print, digital and broadcast media collaborators include: Big If True, The Black Wall Street Times, CNHI Oklahoma, Cherokee Phoenix, Curbside Chronicle, The Frontier, Gaylord News, Griffin Communications, KFOR, KGOU, KOSU, The Lawton Constitution, Moore Monthly, Mvskoke Media, NonDoc, The O’Colly, Oklahoma City Free Press, The Oklahoma Eagle, The Oklahoman, Oklahoma Watch, Osage News, StateImpact Oklahoma, Tulsa World, Telemundo Oklahoma, University of Oklahoma Student Media and VNN.







