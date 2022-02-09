Election Results: Holt Wins 2nd Term As OKC Mayor; Clark Headed To Runoff In Norman

Tuesday, February 8th 2022, 9:23 pm

By: News 9

One high-profile Oklahoma mayoral race was decided and another will go to a runoff.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt has won a second term, defeating challengers Frank Urbanic, Carol Hefner and Jimmy Lawson. With 99 percent of precincts reporting, Holt had nearly 60 percent of the vote to Urbanic's 20 percent. Hefner came in third and Lawson fourth.

In Norman, Mayor Breea Clark is headed to a runoff against challenger Larry Heikkila. Clark has 36.5 percent of the vote to Heikkila's 32.

Mayoral races weren't the only issues decided Tuesday night. Both Edmond schools bonds passed as did the two bonds for Deer Creek schools.

In The Village, voters approved two bonds, one for streets and one to benefit the local Parks and Recreation Department.

