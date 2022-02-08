Felon Accused Of Stealing FBI Badge, Impersonating Officer

Monday, February 7th 2022, 9:52 pm

By: Sylvia Corkill

A felon is accused of stealing an FBI agent's wallet and badge.

According to Edmond police he tried impersonating a federal officer near a gas station where he and several friends were arrested

Police said the wallet containing the badge was stolen out of the FBI agent's vehicle in Oklahoma City.

According to a panicked caller, Seth Grant approached her and several other women claiming to be with the FBI.

As police bodycam video showed, officers found Grant in a car nearby and confronted him.

Grant denied he was in possession of a badge,

And then gave police the wrong name and birthdate.

Police then realized what they thought was a fake badge was real.

Realizing he isn't going anywhere but to jail, Grant resisted arrest.

Once under control, Grant was taken to jail along with three of his friends. Police believe they are responsible for a vehicle burglary.



