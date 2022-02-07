Police Say 11-Year-Old Boy Stabbed To Death In SE OKC

Sunday, February 6th 2022, 10:10 pm

Police said a boy was stabbed to death in SE OKC on Sunday. Investigators believe a family member may be responsible.

"It's sad," said Tyler Risenhoover, a neighbor. "For the last 20 years, the block hasn't been like this down here, you don't see much of this."

Police first got the call around 4:45 Sunday afternoon. Neighbors say they blocked off the street, trying to get someone to come out of one of the homes. One man who lives just across the street says he watched officers bust down the front door to get inside and what they found was the boy.

"It changes everything because it's kids," said Risenhoover. "You got to take care of them, and you're supposed to protect them and lead them the right way and stuff."

Investigators on scene said they arrested one person who could be related to the victim. Other children were inside the home as well, but fortunately they were not injured.

Police are now trying to piece together what led up to the stabbing. The neighbors I spoke with say they didn't know the victim or his family, but never suspected anything out of the ordinary.

"Typically, you don't see a lot of this," said Risenhoover. "Down here, we don't really see it so it's kind of nerve wracking."

Police have not named the person who was arrested yet. They expect to have more information later this week.