Record Snowfall Continues On Second Day Of Winter Storm

Thursday, February 3rd 2022, 6:33 pm

By: News 9

We've now had back-to-back days of record snowfall recorded in Oklahoma City, but the snow is not done with us just yet.

Oklahoma City recorded three inches of snow Wednesday, which broke the previous record of 2.5 inches on that day in 1913. Thursday's 2.9 inches snowfall in the city shattered the old record of one inch of snow, which also fell on this day in 1913.

More snow moving into the Oklahoma City metro area this evening across areas like Mustang, Yukon, Cashion and Piedmont will likely add another quarter-to-half-an-inch of snow to our totals.

North winds between 20 and 30 miles per hour will continue to bring wind chill temperatures below zero for much of the metro tonight. The lows tonight will be in the single digits, which could be cold enough to cause pipes to burst.

The additional snow is leading to hazardous driving conditions across Oklahoma City.

If you are in an accident in Oklahoma City, police said Wednesday that they are only responding to injury accidents.