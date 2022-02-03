Pedestrian Dies After He Was Struck By Vehicle In Lincoln County

Wednesday, February 2nd 2022, 8:05 pm

By: News 9

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it is investigating a deadly collision early Wednesday morning.

The collision happened around 12:30 a.m. on the westbound side of the Turner Turnpike near Stroud.

Troopers said 49-year-old Russell Mitchell of Glencoe was struck by a vehicle. Mitchell was pronounced dead at the scene by Stroud first responders.

The condition of Mitchell as well as the driver of the vehicle are not yet known. The turnpike was wet due to drizzle, OHP confirmed.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.