Metro Crews And ODOT Prepare Roads For Winter Conditions

Wednesday, February 2nd 2022, 6:35 am

By: News 9

Starting at midnight heading into Wednesday, 75 city workers began loading up trucks with salt and headed out to treat roads all night long before winter conditions begin.

Metro crews, along with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, are hard at work right now to prepare for bad road conditions.

ODOT said they have already sent out crews to pre-treat highways.

The city started to deploy workers overnight into this morning.

These crews are working 12 hour rotating shifts and switch out at midnight and noon.

The city will treat every road on their designated snow routes and you can find that map on our News 9 app.

ODOT will maintain every interstate and state highway.

The city also said there's more than 10,000 tons of salt at the salt barn, so they don't have to worry about running out.