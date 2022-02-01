Healthcare Heroes: News 9 Gives Back To Frontline Workers

Monday, January 31st 2022, 10:48 pm

By: News 9

The number of hospitalizations in our state continues to climb, putting pressure on our health system, especially nurses, doctors and other caregivers. To thank these Heros News 9 is visiting hospitals across the city and handing out treats.

Evening shift change at Integris's Northwest Expressway campus and hundreds of weary caregivers are headed home. Their replacements heading back into another day of battle against what now seems like an unrelenting enemy.

Delaney Williams just became a nurse this summer.

“It allowed me to step up to the plate and serve my community,” she replied when asked why she would become a nurse at a time like this.

She admits though, there are times she has re-thought that decision.

“There has been,” she says. “Just because I went to my car and the first thing I did was break down.”

So, this day, with the help of Chick Fil A we're trying to show her and all her co-workers that we are appreciate all they do.

Kelly Ogle asked Valerie Austin the director of nursing what they are doing to keep moral up. “Well Chick Fil A helps s thank you for that,” she replied, smiling. “Try to take the best care of them that we can. My job is to take care of the nurses so they can take care of the patient.”

Delaney credits all the support she's received for getting her through this.

Kelly asked her what’s the hardest part. “I think the hardest part is keeping a level head through all of this, just dealing with really sick patients and staffing issues.”

Delaney and her fellow nurses say the pandemic's toll along with frustrations of folks refusing to wear a mask or get vaccinated have caused many nurses to quit.

“It really sucks to see really good nurses leaving hospitals and leaving nursing in general just because Covid is so bad and hospitals are so understaffed,” says Kameron Benson, another nurse.

“When we’re stretching and taking care of more patients than any nurse really should take care of because there are so many coming in,” says Austin. “I think that’s the biggest challenge.”

It's a challenge state-wide so we also fed the crews at the Portland campus and delivered cookies to St. Anthonys employees with plans to keep spreading the love.

Nourishing the bodies of these heroes and hopefully their spirit as well.



