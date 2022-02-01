Harrah Community Mourns As Officer Unexpectedly Dies

Monday, January 31st 2022, 6:13 pm

The Harrah community is mourning the loss of police officer Eric Haskins.

Haskins was a law enforcement officer for more than 15 years in Oklahoma.

He died unexpectedly last week due to an illness.

Harrah Police Chief Gary Morgan said he and his fellow officers are leaning on each other during this tough time.

"You know, being in a smaller department, all of us officers are like family," Morgan said. "We are leaning on each other during this tough time."

Morgan spoke highly of Haskins work ethic at the department.

"He worked well with the public," Morgan said. "It's tremendous loss for our department and our community."

Susan Toth, an assistant manager at EZ mart in Harrah says Haskins would stop by every day before and after shifts

Toth says she will remember his friendly and straightforward personality.

"He was a good guy, very much family man" Toth said. "Loved his wife and kids, his wife worked with us for a little while."

While the Haskins family declined to go on camera, they wanted to say thank you for the overwhelming love and support.

His son, Christian said, "My father was an amazing man, and it is apparent that he lived a life of love and honor. It is clear he had a large impact on everyone around him."



