Warm Start To The Week Ahead Of Expected Arctic Shift

Monday, January 31st 2022, 6:46 am

Warm Start To The Week Ahead Of Arctic Shift

A winter storm is still taking shape over the Pacific and is expected to affect the metro later this week.

The latest track, timing and totals will continue to be fine-tuned.

Keep in mind, this forecast will continue to shift as the storm evolves.

The weather is still going to be beautiful Monday.

Sunny skies with highs in the 60s and 70s.

A few showers develop with highs in the 50s Tuesday.

The arctic air slams in and our first wave of precipitation starts to setup Wednesday.

We are expecting freezing rain, sleet and snow Wednesday.

For Oklahoma City, the first wave will bring a mainly wintry mix.

The second wave moves in Thursday.

It is still in question as to where the dry slot sets up and when it develops.

Remember, more ice would mean less snow and less ice would mean more snow.

One thing for sure, roads look to be a mess starting mid-day Wednesday and lasting through Friday morning.

There will be enough wind to cause power outages, especially where we have the most ice.

We will be below freezing for several days, so bursting pipes are a concern as well.

Stay tuned in to your latest forecasts for the latest details as this storm evolves.