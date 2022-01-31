×
Watch Live: OKC Zoo Is Holding Annual Groundhog Day Celebration
Need to Know: Where To Get Tested For COVID-19
Breaking News: Winter Storm Watch Issued For The Metro
Weather Alerts: Click to See Watches and Warnings
Viewer Question: Who Should Get SGA's Minutes?
Sunday, January 30th 2022, 11:17 pm
By:
News On 6,
News 9
Viewer Question: Who Should Get SGA's Minutes?
OKLAHOMA CITY -
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb answer this weeks Viewer Question.
Dusty Dvoracek Weighs In On Super Bowl Matchup
Dusty Dvoracek
News 9's Dusty Dvoracek joins the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz and discusses the looming Super Bowl matchup between the LA Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.
Cowboys Fall To 49ers In Playoffs, Dusty Reacts
Dusty Dvoracek
The Dallas Cowboys fell to the San Francisco 49ers in the first round of the NFL Playoffs on Sunday. News 9's Dusty Dvoracek reacts to the Cowboys season-ending loss.
View More Stories
Winter Storm Watch Issued for Most Of Northeast Oklahoma
News On 6
A winter storm watch has been issued for most of northeastern Oklahoma on Monday morning.
Moderna Announces Full US Approval For Its COVID-19 Vaccine
Associated Press
Moderna announced Monday that U.S. health regulators granted full approval to its COVID-19 vaccine, a shot that’s been given to tens of millions of Americans since its emergency authorization over a year ago.
1 Person In Custody After Missing Kay County Man Found Murdered
Gabe Castillo
A man has been arrested in connection to the murder of a missing Kay County man, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI).
'The Song of Jacob Zulu' Comes To Tulsa's Performing Arts Center
News On 6
A Broadway show is back on stage for the first time in nearly three decades. "The Song of Jacob Zulu" is at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center this week.
OSU Responds To Campus Sexual Assault Cases
News 9
Oklahoma State University officials said there has been an alarming rate of sexual assault cases at its Stillwater campus over the past few semesters.
Rams Beat Niners To Take NFC Title, Secure Spot In Super Bowl
CBS News
Travin Howard made a game-sealing interception with 1:09 to play, and the Los Angeles Rams rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to secure a spot in the Super Bowl at their home stadium next month with a thrilling 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game Sunday night.
