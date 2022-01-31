OU Basketball Breakdown

Rams Beat Niners To Take NFC Title, Secure Spot In Super Bowl

Travin Howard made a game-sealing interception with 1:09 to play, and the Los Angeles Rams rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to secure a spot in the Super Bowl at their home stadium next month with a thrilling 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game Sunday night.