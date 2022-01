Saturday, January 29th 2022, 10:52 pm

By: News 9

The Harrah Police Department said that an officer died Friday night due to a medical incident that he could not recover from.

The Harrah PD confirmed on Facebook Saturday that Officer Eric Haskins had died.

The department said Haskins had over 15 years of experience in law enforcement and that he joined the Harrah PD on August 17, 2020. Haskins previously worked for the Choctaw Police Department and the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office.

Haskins is survived by his wife and three children.