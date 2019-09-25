Court Documents Reveal Children Present As Mother Was Brutally Attacked, Murdered In Enid Home Invasion
<p>On September 11, Diana Baez was found dead inside her home off West Vine following an alleged home invasion. Investigators report that when they arrived on scene, Baez was surrounded by a pool of blood and a golf club. </p>
Tuesday, September 24th 2019, 11:38 pm
By: News 9
