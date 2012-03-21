OKC Police Release Names Of Men Shot While Driving Down Broadway Extension

Oklahoma City police are asking the public to help them find the suspect who opened fire on another car in northwest Oklahoma City, killing one man and injuring another.

By: News 9

Police say someone pulled up next to the victims' car Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m. and began shooting. Bullets struck Charles Gordon, 24, and Dewon Thomas, 33. The suspect's vehicle was last seen near Broadway and Wilshire.

Gordon and Thomas managed to drive to a convenience store at N.W. 63rd and Broadway Extension. Gordon died at the scene. Thomas was taken to a hospital but is expected to recover from his injuries.

Police say there are currently no suspects in the case, so they are asking anyone who saw the shooting or has any information to contact investigators. Callers can dial the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.