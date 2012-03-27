Cocaine Conspiracy Busted In Oklahoma

Multiple warrants served on those responsible for supplying large quantities of powder cocaine and crack cocaine into central and southern Oklahoma.

By: News 9

Law enforcement agents and officers take down a major cocaine conspiracy in Oklahoma.

According to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN), agents and officers from several departments served 20 arrest warrants and 9 search warrants for those responsible for supplying large quantities of powder cocaine and crack cocaine into central and southern Oklahoma.

"The investigation revealed a group of defendants bringing multiple kilos of cocaine into the Ardmore area from suppliers in Dallas, Texas," said Mark Woodward, OBN Spokesperson. "Those cocaine shipments were being distributed to suppliers in Ardmore and also transported up to Oklahoma City for sale. This conspiracy involved thousands of dollars' worth of cocaine routinely shipped into this state to supply potentially hundreds of cocaine dealers and users in central and southern Oklahoma."

The warrants were served in Oklahoma County, Carter County and Dallas, Texas. OBN Director Darrell Weaver says his agency will aggressively work to eliminate the threat posed by these large drug networks.

"This group has been in business for many, many years reaping economic gain while they distribute their pain through the sale of cocaine," said R. Darrell Weaver, OBN Director. "Make no mistake, these are hometown terrorist who want to destroy lives and create havoc among families in Oklahoma. We must be vigilant and relentless in our enforcement actions against these low life drug dealers of society."

As of 11:30 Tuesday morning, 12 of the 20 defendants were in custody, including the main target, 37-year-old Darrius Dajuan Cohee. Woodward says the defendants are facing multiple charges including distribution of cocaine and conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

All of the defendants will be transported and booked into the Oklahoma County jail. Officers from the Oklahoma City Police Department, Ardmore Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety assisted OBN in the investigation.