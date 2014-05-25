Silver Alert Issued For Missing Weatherford Woman

Police have issued a Silver Alert for a Weatherford woman who was traveling to Altus Friday, but never made it.

By: News 9

According to Weatherford Police, 65-year-old Charlotte Williams was last seen by her neighbor leaving her home around 8 a.m. Friday. Police said Williams was driving to Altus to see her son, but she never arrived.

Williams is described as a white female, driving a 2002 beige, Lincoln Town Car, with Oklahoma tag number 814EHR. A clothing description was not provided, and a photograph was not immediately available.

According to police, Williams is considered to be under proven medical or physical disability.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, contact local authorities immediately or dial 911.