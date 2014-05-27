Deputy Arrests Man Following Car Pursuit, Foot Chase In OKC

A man was arrested after leading an Oklahoma County deputy on a pursuit in a pickup, and then trying to get away on a bicycle Saturday afternoon in Oklahoma City.

By: News 9

According to the Sheriff's office, at about 12:30 p.m., a deputy tried to stop the driver of a pickup truck for failing to stop at a red light and a broken windshield near W. Reno and S. Villa. However, the driver took off. That's when the pursuit began.

The deputy said he had to terminate the pursuit because of how dangerous the suspect was driving. The deputy continued to investigate the incident and was able to track down the owner of the truck.

The deputy later determined that 46-year-old Burl Wayne Stotts Jr. had borrowed the truck and was likely the person driving when the pursuit began.

According to the Sheriff's office, the deputy went to Stotts' home. However, when Stotts saw the deputy, he got on a bicycle and tried to get away. The deputy then chased Stotts on foot and was able to catch up with him.

As the deputy was taking Stotts into custody, Stotts reportedly attacked the deputy.

Authorities say they found several pills on Stotts, which he admitted were Oxycontin, Lortab, and Morphine. He also admitted to the earlier pursuit, and gave information where the pickup truck could be found.

Stotts was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on complaints of eluding an officer, assault and battery on an officer, possession of drugs without a prescription, failure to stop at a stop light, and defective equipment. His bail is set at $9,000.