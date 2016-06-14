Two Found Guilty In 'Cathouse' Murder Trial Sentenced Over Conspiracy Charge

Two men found guilty of the 2009 killings of four people, including Brooke Phillips who was featured on the HBO series "Cathouse" have each received a 35-year sentence over a conspiracy charge.

By: News 9

A jury handed down that sentence to Denny Phillips and Russell Hogshooter Tuesday afternoon. Phillips and Hogshooter have yet to be sentenced over the six counts of murder they have each been found guilty of.

BREAKING: #cathousetrial jury sentences Phillips to 35 yrs. Hogshooter sentenced to 35 yrs. over conspiracy charge @NEWS9. — Grant Hermes News 9 (@GrantHermesKWTV) June 14, 2016

Phillips and Hogshooter are convicted of killing a suspected drug dealer and three women in Oklahoma City back in 2009. One of the victims starred on the HBO series "Cathouse." The other two women were pregnant.

