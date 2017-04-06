OKC Man Sentenced In Embezzlement Of $41,000 In Stamps


Thursday, April 6th 2017, 9:10 am

By: News 9


An Oklahoma man has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in federal prison for writing bad checks to buy more than $41,000 worth of postage stamps.

Robert Jordan Chiles pleaded guilty to last year to an embezzlement charge in connection with the scheme, which was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service. The 32-year-old Oklahoma City man was sentenced Tuesday to 30 months in prison.

Prosecutors alleged that Chiles wrote checks for the stamps in February and March of last year, despite having insufficient funds in his bank accounts.

Federal prosecutors say Chiles was also ordered to forfeit 40,000 stamps that were found in his possession.

In court papers, Chiles' attorney had sought a sentence of probation for his client, saying that Chiles has accepted responsibility for his actions.
