News 9 At The 2023 Oklahoma State Fair

The News 9 team is excited to once again be a part of the Oklahoma State Fair!

By: News 9

News 9 is excited to once again be a part of the Oklahoma State Fair!

DONATE TOWARD THE MORNING TEAM HERE

DONATE TOWARD THE EVENING TEAM HERE

We will be out at the fairgrounds under the big white tent just inside Gate 1 on the north end of State Fair Park on Opening Day (Thursday, Sept. 14) and both weekends (Sat/Sun, Sept. 16-17 and Sept. 23-24).

Visit the booth between 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for a chance to meet some of your favorite News 9 anchors, reporters, meteorologists and storm trackers. We'll also have a fantastic photobooth station - so you can share the experience with your friends and family!

For the last year, News 9 and Sunbeam Family Services have been working together "Building Brighter Futures” for young Oklahoma children. In the aftermath of the pandemic, Sunbeam therapists are seeing more Oklahoma kids with anxiety and other mental health struggles than ever before. Now, we're asking for your help, so Sunbeam can continue and expand their efforts in our community.

With your cash donation, you can place it in the box of the News 9 anchor team you would like to see kiss a pig!! That’s right, when you visit the booth, drop your donation into the anchor boxes to cast your vote on who you want to see pucker up! The competition isn’t just limited to the News 9 booth at the fair though – you can give online by visiting the links below.

DONATE TOWARD THE MORNING TEAM HERE

DONATE TOWARD THE EVENING TEAM HERE

All visitors at the News 9 booth 18 years of age or younger can play the News 9 Prize Wheel to win great free prizes. Also, adults who donate $3.00 or more to Sunbeam Family Services can spin the wheel for their own News 9 swag. All proceeds benefit Sunbeam Family Services.

There's plenty to do out at the fair, so bring your family and friends and enjoy the rides, exhibits, sights, sounds and tastes of the 2023 Oklahoma State Fair!

For more information about our partnership with Sunbeam, click here.