Monday, December 3rd 2018, 2:41 pm

By: News 9

Ashley Holden joined the News 9 team in June 2018. She's excited to call Oklahoma her new home.

Before arriving at News 9, Ashley reported and anchored for three years at the NBC affiliate in Davenport, Iowa. While in the Quad Cities market, along the Illinois and Iowa border, she covered stories ranging from the Iowa caucuses, major tornadoes and a school shooting.

Ashley spent most of her life in Illinois, including her college years. She's a proud Blue Demon and graduated from DePaul University in Chicago. During her time in school, Ashley interned in Nashville, a sports broadcast company in Chicago and worked for the Big East Digital Network. She was also a member of the Track and Field team, competing as a hurdler and jumper.

Ashley grew up in southern Illinois near St. Louis but really considers Chicago to be "home". As a reporter, Ashley enjoys traveling and moving around the county. She is always excited to visit new places, try fun activities and find delicious restaurants. In her spare time, Ashley still runs and has trained/completed a few half marathons since graduating. She also loves spending time with her dog, Baxter, and family.

It's hard to get her whole family into one room because she and her two siblings all live in different states. Even with the challenge, Ashley says she can't wait to have her whole family to come to OKC to visit.

Ashley is excited to share your stories, and she’d love to hear from you by email.

Connect with Ashley on Twitter. Connect with News 9 on Twitter.