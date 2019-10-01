1 Dead In Injury Crash On NB Lake Hefner Parkway

Tuesday, October 1st 2019, 2:27 pm

By: News 9

NB Lake Hefner Parkway Shut Down Due To Injury Crash

Officials confirm one person has died following an injury crash on northbound Lake Hefner Parkway.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon near NW 122nd Street.

Oklahoma City police shut down the northbound lanes of the parkway at Hefner Road.

One person was taken to a hospital, and later pronounced dead, police said.