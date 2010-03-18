Thursday, March 18th 2010, 9:30 am
For immediate on-air and online closed captioning assistance, contact KWTV-DT at telephone number 405-841-9197, fax number 405-841-9907, or by email to CaptionProblemsOKC@griffin.news.
For written closed captioning complaints or non-immediate assistance, contact Barbara Jackson, Executive Administrator, at 405-841-9935 or by email at barbara.jackson@griffin.news, or by mail to 100 W. Main, Suite 100, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73102.
March 18th, 2010
