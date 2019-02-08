Brooke Chaufty, Account Executive

Friday, February 8th 2019, 8:45 am

By: Griffin Media


Brooke Chaufty is an experienced Account Executive with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast media industry. She has expertise in creating solutions to all sizes of businesses including automotive dealerships, medical companies, political campaigns and retail accounts.

Brooke loves meeting new people and learning about their business and goals. She is transparent and makes the process very easy and seamless.

Email Brooke Chaufty or call/text her at 405-808-2014 for a customized marketing plan.
