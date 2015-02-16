Tiffany Backus, Account Executive

Tiffany Backus is an Account Executive with over ten years of experience in digital, traditional, and promotional advertising campaigns.

By: Griffin Media

She is focused on giving her clients a positive experience, collaborating on ideas and generating results with a successful integrated media campaign.

Colleagues know her as trustworthy and hardworking. She always makes herself available to answer any question a client may have and works hard to build trust and knowledge of each business.

You can reach Tiffany by email or on her office phone at 405-841-9108.