Tiffany Backus, Account Executive

Monday, February 16th 2015, 2:14 pm

By: Griffin Media


Tiffany Backus is an Account Executive with over ten years of experience in digital, traditional and promotional advertising campaigns.

She is focused on giving her clients a positive experience, collaborating on ideas and generating results with a successful integrated media campaign.

Colleagues know her as trustworthy and hardworking. She always makes herself available to answer any question a client may have and works hard to build trust and knowledge of each business.

You can reach Tiffany by email or on her office phone at 405-841-9108.
