Monday, December 11th 2017, 12:02 pm

By: News 9

OTT (or Over the Top) refers to television content that is supplied over the Internet, rather than over-the-air, cable, or satellite providers.





The best way to watch News 9 via OTT is our own streaming app, which is available for download on these platforms: Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV, and Android TV.





You can also watch News 9 on Paramount +, DirectTV Stream, PlayStation Vue, YouTube TV and Hulu Live.