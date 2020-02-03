News
Police: 1 Student Dead, Multiple Others Hurt After Being Hit By Car At Moore High School
Monday, February 3rd 2020, 3:40 PM CST
Emergency crews are responding to a fatal crash involving multiple children Monday at Moore High School.
Police said multiple children have been hit by a car and at least one student is confirmed dead.
Possibly six students were hit. Crews are now working to airlift other students to a local hospital, according to Sgt. Jeremy Lewis with the Moore Police Department.
Lewis said some of the students are in serious condition.
A driver reportedly involved in the crash has been detained by police but has not been identified.
The area of North Eastern Avenue and East Main Street is expected to be shutdown for a while, according to police.
Police said parents can go to the field house at the high school.
This is a developing story.