Moore PD Investigating Deadly Hit-And-Run
The Moore Police Department are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in northeast Moore.
Police think a car struck two other vehicles, resulting in one confirmed fatality near Buck Thomas Park.
Two suspects from the vehicle allegedly responsible for the fatality have been taken into custody for questioning.
Moore police said the investigation is still early and ongoing.
Stay tuned to News 9 and News9.com for more updates as they become available.