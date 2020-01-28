PIEDMONT, Oklahoma - The Piedmont City Council has raised their monthly road fee as part of a two year road repair plan. 

Council Kevan Blasdel said the $10 monthly maintenance fee on utility bills has gone up to $38. This will impact 2,500 utility customers that live in Piedmont city limits. 

Blasdel said the $10 a month was generating $300,000 a year for road maintenance and repairs. The raised fee will generate an additional $840,000 which will allow for a total of $1.14 million to go toward road construction. 

This is a developing story. 