News
Oklahoma City Police Investigating Homicide After Man Found Shot
CBSN
Oklahoma City, OK - Oklahoma City Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death Friday night.
OKC Police say they received reports of shots being fired around 10:30 pm near NW 80th West of the Broadway Extension. Officers say that when they arrived they found a deceased male victim with what appeared to be gunshot wounds on the porch of the home.
Police do not have any suspect information at this time.