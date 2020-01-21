New OKC Convention Center Already Attracting Big Events
Construction is on schedule for the MAPS 3 Convention Center and hotel and guests are already being booked for conventions.
The OKC Convention and Visitors Bureau said eight conventions are signed on to come to Oklahoma City starting in 2021.
The Convention Center is expected to be completed in the Fall.
Meanwhile, the 605 room Omni Hotel is expected to open in early 2021.
“The kind of groups that we expect to bring into the Convention Center book venues years in advance because these are large national conventions,” said Michael Carrier, President of the OKC Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Carrier said other conventions are in talks to come to OKC as well.
The following conventions have signed contracts to come to OKC:
- 2021 National Brownfields Training Conference for the International City/County Management Association
- 2021 Annual Convention for American Association of Meat Processors
- 2022 Annual Conference for International Economic Development Council
- 2022 and 2024 International Convention for LegalShield
- 2023 Annual Conference for International Conference on Mission
- 2024 Annual Conference for National Sheriffs Association
- 2024 Annual Convention for Athletic Equipment Manufacturers Association
Once current hotels under construction are completed, downtown OKC will have 5000 hotel rooms.
In 2012, it had 1250 rooms.