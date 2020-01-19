News
OKC Bomb Squad Responds To Possible Mortar Shell Outside Grove Apartments
Sunday, January 19th 2020, 11:40 AM CST
Updated:
Oklahoma City, OK - Oklahoma City Police say an object believed to be a mortar shell was found outside the Grove Apartments at 1120 Glade Ave.
Officers say the object, which officers say resembles a large bullet, is behind a building along the fence line and that the bomb squad has been called out to remove it. Officers say the bomb squad will then dispose of it at their range.
Officers have alert residents in the area and all precautions are being taken.
This is a developing story...