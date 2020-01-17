Charges Filed Against OKC Woman In Nail Salon Attack
New charges have been filed against a woman arrested by police on suspicion of attacking workers and an officer at a nail salon in northwest Oklahoma City.
Candace Muzny, 43, faces two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest and interfering with a 911 call in connection with a January 12 incident at Creative Nails & Spa, located at 5801 Britton Rd.
The nail salon was just closing when, according to workers, Muzny came in asking for a manicure and pedicure. According to Tiffany Nguyen, Muzny had been a regular customer.
“I sat her down and got everything ready,” Nguyen said.
According to the police report, Muzny got aggressive in the middle of the pedicure.
“We were speaking in our native language about my pay, and then she said to '****ing stop speaking that language or I will slap you in the face,'” Nguyen said.
Police said that is when Muzny attacked.
“She got me cornered, and I fell,” Nguyen said. “But I was able to kick her, and she lunged and tried to put a knife up to my throat a couple of times.”
When Oklahoma City police officers arrived, Muzny did not go down without a fight. In court documents filed Thursday, a police detective said Muzny attacked two salon employees with a knife, including one who was trying to call 911 for help.
Police said Muzny allegedly, forcefully took the phone from his hands and told him, "You're not calling no one." She also allegedly told him, "You will listen to me," standing within a foot of him, knife open and pointed directly at him.
Muzny is also accused of assaulting a police officer, using her knife to cut his neck.